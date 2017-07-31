Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones Confident Toyota Will Help Them Thrive In Cup

Toyota has placed a lot of faith in Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones in the hopes that they will continue the Japanese automaker’s winning ways in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. And the two young guns likewise are confident that it will help them have successful careers in NASCAR’s top series.

Suarez and Jones recently spoke to Mobil 1 The Grid about their transitions from the Xfinity Series to Cup, as well as their relationships with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Suarez is spending his rookie season with Joe Gibbs piloting the No. 19, while Jones is driving the No. 77 Camry for Furniture Row Racing, though he’ll make the jump to JGR in 2018 to replace Matt Kenseth inside the No. 20.

Although Jones, unlike Suarez, has one top-five finish to his name, they both have had similar success in 2017. The sole Mexican driver in Cup, Suarez has recorded seven top-10s through the first 21 races of the year, compared to Jones’ six.