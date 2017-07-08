Danny Ainge Claims Celtics Are Happy But ‘Not Comfortable’ With Current Roster

Share this:

The Boston Celtics still could have a couple moves up their sleeve.

The Celtics made waves Tuesday when they agreed to sign star forward Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $128 million contract. And while most teams would be content with adding a star of Hayward’s caliber, most teams aren’t run by Danny Ainge.

Ainge spoke with the media Friday before the Celtics’ Las Vegas Summer League opener Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers, and he doesn’t sound like he’s done dealing.

“No, we’re not comfortable yet,” Danny Ainge said, per the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett. “We do like our team, but we’re still going to search things out to see if we can find anything that makes us better this offseason.”

Boston traded guard Avery Bradley on Friday to the Detroit Pistons for forward Marcus Morris, and while Jae Crowder reportedly has been on the trade block, it sounds like the C’s small forward definitely is apart of Ainge’s plan going forward.

“Jae is a big part of what we’re doing,” Ainge said. “I mean, he was our best 3-point shooter last year, and he defends some of the top players in the league. Jae’s a very important player for us going forward.”

The Celtics, who struggled rebounding the basketball last season, likely will look to add front court depth in order to shore up that area. But Ainge pointed to two young players who he believes will help the C’s crash the glass during the upcoming season.

“But so do I think, Jaylen (Brown) and Jayson Tatum,” Ainge said. “I think both of those guys are outstanding rebounders. You know, everyone just assumes rebounding is you go get a center who can rebound and then all your problems are solved. That certainly can help, but a lot of times that creates problems on the other end, unless that guy is really, really skilled. Then you have Shaquille O’Neal or Wilt Chamberlain.”

One thing is clear, Ainge isn’t done making moves just yet.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images