Danny Ainge Explains Why Trading Avery Bradley Made Sense For Celtics

Friday was a day filled with mixed emotions for the Boston Celtics and their fans.

The C’s appear to have finally found a way to clear enough cap space to sign prize free-agent Gordon Hayward, but they did so by trading their longest-tenured player, Avery Bradley.

Boston traded their starting shooting guard (if you believe in those titles) and a second-round draft pick to the Detroit Pistons on Friday for Marcus Morris. And while money certainly was a factor in the decision, president of basketball operations Danny Ainge acknowledged there was a basketball reason, too, via The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach.

I thought this was good from Ainge explaining some of the rationale for Bradley trade beyond money. Cs are going to be big & versatile: pic.twitter.com/FwvdcxxTQb — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 7, 2017

It seems important that Ainge mentioned Marcus Smart in that answer, as his name was raised as a potential trade piece to clear salary cap space. Jae Crowder’s name also was floated, but a report Friday said that’s not happening.

So, Bradley was the odd man out for the C’s.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images