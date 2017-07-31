Dave Dombrowski Breaks Down Red Sox’s Acquisition Of Addison Reed From Mets

The Boston Red Sox bolstered their bullpen on Monday before the Major League Baseball trade deadline.

The Red Sox acquired RHP pitcher Addison Reed from the New York Mets in exchange for minor league pitcher’s Gerson Bautista, Jamie Callahan, and Steve Nogosek.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski joined NESN’s Tom Caron to discuss Boston’s trade deadline move and much more on “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

