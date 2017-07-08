Dave Dombrowski Says Red Sox ‘Need To Prepare’ For MLB Trade Deadline

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox have been playing their best ball of the season and it has them in first place in the American League East as the Major League Baseball All-Star break approaches. But the Sox still could be looking to make moves at the MLB trade deadline despite their current position in the standings.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski spoke with the media ahead of Boston’s game against the Tampa Rays at Tropicana Field on Saturday, and while he is pleased with the team’s play, he admits that the team must always look for ways to improve.

To hear what Dombrowski had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

