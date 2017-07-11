David Ortiz Is Officially A Retirement Rookie, So What Has He Been Up To?

Share this:

Now that former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is retired, he’s back to being a rookie — a retirement rookie, that is.

In 2017, instead of playing baseball, Ortiz is teaming up with John Hancock to navigate one of life’s biggest questions: “What should I do now that I’m retired?”

As part of the Retirement Rookie campaign, John Hancock and Ortiz are calling on fans to help Ortiz figure out what’s next now that the former slugger is retired. Fans are invited to share ideas for what Ortiz should do in retirement by posting on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using #RetirementRookie.

So far Ortiz has hit the pool for some water aerobics.

He’s also pitched in at the local library.

And showed off his skills on the softball diamond.

Share an idea using #RetirementRookie and for more information go to www.differentworld.johnhancock.com/ortiz/.