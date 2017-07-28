David Price Scratched From Start, Heads To 10-Day Disabled List With Arm Issue

The Boston Red Sox begin a pivotal 10-game homestand Friday night, and they’ll have to do so without David Price.

The Red Sox left-hander was scratched from his scheduled start Friday night against the Kansas City Royals with an arm issue, the team announced. Boston placed the lefty on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to July 25 with elbow inflammation. Rick Porcello will start the series opener, with Eduardo Rodriguez and Drew Pomeranz pitching Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Price missed nearly two months to start the season after experiencing tightness in his forearm during spring training. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported Price underwent an MRI on the arm Thursday.

The southpaw was rocked in his last start, allowing six runs — five earned — on seven hits in just five innings against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Price had been pitching better before that, however, lowering his ERA nearly two who runs after that mark ballooned to 5.29 in early June.

In the three starts before the Angels game, Price allowed just two runs over 20 innings, striking out 22 and walking just four. It was the best he’s looked since signing a seven-year, $217 million contract last offseason.

With Price heading to the DL, Boston recalled left-handed reliever Robby Scott from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images