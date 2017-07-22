David Price Posts Adorable Photo Of ‘Two Of His Three Sons’ Cuddling

David Price is living the life.

The Boston Red Sox starter has enjoyed a resurgence so far this season, putting together a 6-2 record and 3.39 ERA in 10 starts since returning from a preseason elbow injury on May 29. The left-hander also has allowed just two runs over three starts in July so far.

And he might have the cutest “kids” ever.

Price and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed a little boy in mid-May, and they also have two dogs. And on Friday, Price posted a photo of his son, Xavier, and one of his other so-called “sons,” Louis, taking a little nap together.

Here are 2 of my 3 sons right here! Astro is prolly laying in the sun somewhere! These guys live a good life! Photo credit @tif_price #xman A post shared by David Price (@davidprice14) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

It doesn’t get much better than that.

Price will look to continue his solid season Saturday at 9:07 p.m. ET against the Los Angeles Angels.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images