Denny Hamlin Calls On Pocono To Use PJ1 Resin For Future NASCAR Races

Denny Hamlin likely is pleased with the way the Overton’s 400 played out for him, considering he finished fourth. But the Joe Gibbs Racing driver admits races at Pocono Raceway aren’t very enjoyable for viewers, and thinks the track should fix that.

Hamlin told reporters Sunday that Pocono officials assured him that they will consider applying PJ1 resin to the tri-oval when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to the track, according to NBC Sports. The resin recently was used at New Hampshire Motor Speedway — in a race which Hamlin won — and several drivers said they felt it improved racing.

NHMS applied PJ1 to the top and bottom of the corners to increase the level of grip outside the normal groove, noticeably improving the racing.

“(Pocono) said it’s definitely on the table when we come back,” Hamlin said. “I’d love to see it in the second to third lane, and you could see some amazing restarts and fun racing here once they do that.”

The 36-year-old Hamlin’s discussion with Pocono came after he posted a series of tweets on Thursday, advocating for the use of PJ1.

Where's da PJ1 at?! Someone bring that sprayer to the middle/top lanes at Pocono. #MPGA — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) July 27, 2017

Y'all remember what 1 strip of new pavement did to Pocono 6 years ago. They got that stuff in a bottle now. Do it @poconoraceway! #MPGA #PJ1 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) July 27, 2017

Track was at its best in 09,10 with the asphalt strip in T3. @Nascar can recreate that in a matter of hours. #MPGA #PJ1 https://t.co/F34PXCOQ4m — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) July 27, 2017

Although Sunday’s race provided some exciting moments — including Kyle Busch’s late-race pass for the lead — Hamlin said the currently single-lane track only allows for close racing for one or two laps after a restart.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images