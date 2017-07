Share this:

It looks like Derek Jeter has found himself a new business partner.

According to the New York Post, the former New York Yankees shortstop is teaming up with Chicago Bulls hall of fame guard Michael Jordan to be the figureheads of a investment group hoping to buy the Miami Marlins.

