Devin McCourty Addresses Projection Of Patriots Having Undefeated Season

The Patriots have been perennial Super Bowl contenders for the past decade-plus, but expectations in New England appear to be higher than ever before.

After a thrilling victory in Super Bowl LI, the Patriots arguably were the most active team in the offseason. The Pats loaded up with top-tier talent, including the free-agent signing of Stephon Gilmore and trade for Brandin Cooks.

With a remarkably impressive roster, many fans are asking themselves: Could the Pats post an undefeated season in 2017? It has and will continue to be a popular topic of debate, but Pro Bowl safety Devin McCourty thinks it’s foolish to even talk about.

“I don’t think there’s a lot of things I agree with Jules on, but this is one of them,” McCourty told Christopher Price of Boston Sports Journal. “That’s ridiculous. It’s never been done. To come into a season and talk about that is ridiculous.

“Now, the focus for us is just on being ready to go every week. Just try and compete and win every week. 19-0? That’s ridiculous.”

And McCourty isn’t alone in shutting down talks of an undefeated season. Julian Edelman agreed with his teammate, saying it’s “stupid” to expect a feat of that magnitude.

We imagine the only goal the Patriots are concerned about accomplishing is repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images