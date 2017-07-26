Devin McCourty Isn’t Surprised Colin Kaepernick Hasn’t Found New Team

FOXBORO, Mass. — Is Colin Kaepernick talented enough to be a backup quarterback in the NFL? Probably. But with training camps set to begin around the league this week, the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller still has yet to land a new gig.

Devin McCourty saw this coming.

The New England Patriots safety said Wednesday he’s “honestly not that surprised” that Kaepernick, whose national anthem protests dominated headlines last season, remains a free agent nearly five months after leaving the Niners.

“I think he was aware of what he was getting into,” McCourty said. “It’s sad, the guy’s a good player and has done some successful things in this league, but it’s just how things shake out. What he’s done, I think, has made it hard for him to get a job. Not even going off his talent level, but just that alone makes it tough for teams to give him a shot. And I think you see that.

“But I think he was kind of aware of what he did and what he was doing, the effect it would have on his career. It’s tough for him, I would imagine, so hopefully he gets picked up and has a chance to still play.”

McCourty, who made his own statement during the national anthem before the Patriots’ 2016 season opener and has spoken out about social issues in the past, summed up Kaepernick’s situation thusly: “In this league, it’s not promised.”

“There’s people above us that make decisions to either have us on the team or not have us on the team,” the Patriots co-captain said. “So everything you do will have an effect on your career. It’s just something you have to deal with. We’re not the only profession that deals with that — there’s a lot of other professions that deal with it. It’s just we’re in the public eye more.

“So, it’s something you come to expect. The longer you’re in the league, you see more things. You come to understand and see how it works. It’s never easy to handle. Different things happen, and I believe everything happens for a reason.”

