Did Aaron Rodgers Take Playful Jab At Tom Brady For His ‘Clean Living’?

Aaron Rodgers knows Tom Brady’s secret to NFL success.

During a recent interview with Talk of Fame Network, the Green Bay Packers quarterback answered a straightforward question with an apparently playful jab at his New England Patriots counterpart.

“You’ve mastered the art of the Hail Mary,” the interviewer asked Rodgers. “You’ve hit them (three times in 13 months) against (the Detroit) Lions, (New York) Giants and (Arizona) Cardinals. So, what’s the secret to completing a prayer?”

Rodgers responded: “Heh, you gotta be clean living. You gotta live a really clean life.”

Some have interpreted Rodgers’ answer as a reference to Brady’s famously restrictive diet, which has helped him thrive in the NFL at the advanced age of 39.

Rodgers credited Brady last year with helping him adopt a healthier diet.

“To be honest, Tom Brady is an influencer there because of the stuff he talks about, and how healthy he is,” he told ESPN.

So, there’s nothing wrong with one elite quarterback poking fun at another — so long as it happens in the offseason.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images