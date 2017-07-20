Did Henry Romero Bite USA Star Jozy Altidore In Gold Cup Quarterfinal Game?

Share this:

FC Barcelona star Luis Suarez is the most well-known soccer player when it comes to biting opponents, but the world might get to know El Salvador defender Henry Romero, too.

Romero appeared to bite United States forward Jozy Altidore in the second half of the teams’ 2017 Gold Cup quarterfinal game Wednesday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Ummmm hi… red card. Side note: there's only room for one Luis Suarez in this world. pic.twitter.com/rjTyydIvAQ — Caroline Szwed (@caroline_szwed) July 20, 2017

To the surprise of everyone watching, Romero was not given a straight red card for his actions.

Romero already had been given a yellow card for a poor challenge in the 18th minute. He easily could have been shown five or six yellows for his reckless play throughout the game.

CONCACAF might also take a further look at the incident and consider if any post-match discipline, such as a suspension, is necessary.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images