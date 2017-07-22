Did Kevin Love Throw Shade At Kyrie Irving On Twitter Amid Trade Rumors?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are only a month removed from playing in their third straight NBA Finals, but the latest rumors are making it seem as though the team is falling apart.

Between whispers that Cavs star LeBron James wants to join a Western Conference team when he becomes a free agent in 2018 and reports that point guard Kyrie Irving asked to be traded, things aren’t looking so hot for Cleveland’s future. And a tweet from center Kevin Love on Friday only added fuel to that fire.

Hi @KevinLove, how are things — InsideHoops.com NBA (@InsideHoops) July 21, 2017

Life is amazing. No complaints. Things are a little peculiar. But no complaints. Now go kick some rocks 🙌🏼 https://t.co/Tz62YyGeYt — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 21, 2017

The wording of Love’s tweet didn’t go unnoticed, as it’s a direct quote from Irving, who told Sports Illustrated in an interview before the trade rumors that the Cavs are “in a peculiar place.” Most assumed Irving was talking about Cleveland’s quiet offseason, but now, that’s not so obvious. It’s also unclear if Love’s tweet was a dig at Irving or a legitimate agreement.

If one thing’s for sure, though, it’s that the Cavs’ recent drama will keep NBA fans entertained for the foreseeable future.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images