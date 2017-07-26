Did Kyrie Irving Request Cavs Trade Because Of Chat With Church Pastor?

There have been plenty of rumors about why Kyrie Irving wants to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers, but TMZ came upon what might be the strangest one.

TMZ reported Wednesday that Irving made the decision after speaking with pastor Carl Lentz of Hillsong Church about not wanting to play second fiddle to LeBron James anymore. And while it’s not out of the ordinary to seek advice from a religious leader, there’s a kind of funny connection to Justin Bieber and his recent decision to cancel his tour.

“There’s a reason it sounds so similar to Justin’s Purpose tour shocker — Bieber, Lentz and Irving all hung out together in L.A. just over a week ago,” TMZ wrote. “You could say they were on Kyrie’s turf … playing pop-a-shot at Dave & Buster’s.”

Lentz reportedly didn’t tell Irving specifically to leave Cleveland, but his advice to do what’s best for him could have been what led Irving to request the trade. It actually could also explain the New York Knicks being on Irving’s reported list of preferred destinations despite the team’s 31-51 record, as Lentz is based in New York.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images