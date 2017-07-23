Did LeBron James Take Shot At Kyrie Irving After Point Guard’s Trade Request?

When he’s not playing in the postseason, LeBron James is known for having a strong social media presence. And it appears the Cleveland Cavaliers star used the platform to call out one of his teammates.

The Cavs have been the talk of the basketball world of late following the shocking news that Kyrie Irving met with the team’s front office and requested a trade. Irving reportedly wants to be the centerpiece of a franchise, and no longer wants to reside in James’ shadow.

With this in mind, it’s hard to imagine the song featured in James’ Instagram story on Saturday was a coincidence. James, who reportedly was “blindsided” by Irving’s request, recorded a video of himself jamming to “Heavy Heart” by Meek Mill as these NSFW lyrics played:

Damn, the game left me with a heavy heart.

The streets left me with a heavy heart.

N—– said they with you when they really not.

King James very well could just be a fan of the song, but it sure seems like it was mindfully chosen in an effort to call out Irving’s lack of loyalty.

And LeBron isn’t the only Cavs player that’s taken a subtle jab at Irving in wake of the news. Kevin Love appeared to get in on the action with his rather cryptic tweet Friday.

Cleveland has been the class of the Eastern Conference for the past three seasons, but the reported turmoil within its organization could bring it back down to Earth.

