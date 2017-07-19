Dikembe Mutombo ‘Working On’ Buying Rockets, Joining NBA Owners’ Ranks

Share this:

Let’s hope Dikembe Mutombo saved and invested most of his NBA career earnings.

The Basketball Hall of Famer told KRIV Houston on Wednesday he wants to purchase the Houston Rockets and fulfill his goal of owning an NBA team. Mutombo is trying to assemble a group of deep-pocketed partners to buy the Rockets from owner Les Alexander, who announced this week he intends to sell the franchise after 24 years of ownership.

“I’m working on it,” Mutombo told KRIV, per USA TODAY’s AJ Neuharth-Keusch. “I’m talking to a lot of people already. … We’ll see.”

Alexander paid $85 million for the Rockets in 1993. Forbes now values the team around $1.65 billion, according to ESPN.

Mutumbo earned more than $143 million over his 20 years in the NBA. He’s aware he’ll need a lot more to buy the Rockets.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Mutumbo continued. “Now it’s just a question of the number. There’s going to be a lot of discussion and a lot of cash.”

Mutumbo spent his last five NBA seasons with Rockets before he retired in 2009. He revealed he had hoped to buy another of his former teams in 2015.

“I missed my opportunity two years ago with the Atlanta Hawks,” he said.

Opportunity has knocked on Mutumbo’s door again but will expect a heavy fee for answering.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images