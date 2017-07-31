Dining Playbook: Eat & Drink around Fenway Park

There are plenty of restaurants and bars to check out when you’re visiting Fenway Park. We’re helping you out by suggesting a few of our favorite spots in the area to add to your list!

Do you want gator tacos? Well then, you need to head to Boston and go to @dcbkboston and get some amazing southern food. 📍#southendboston A post shared by Joseph The-Paisan Calcavecchia (@the_roamingfoodie) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen

We all know that a day at Fenway can cost you a pretty penny, but fear no more, for Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen has put together a money saving experience for you! The “Park.Eat.Play” package at Darryl’s includes a parking spot in an adjacent lot, along with one of four items from their prix fixe menu. These dishes include Catfish Strips & Chips, Wings & Things, Jazzburger Basket and their sought-after signature Chicken & Waffles. Fans won’t have any concerns of leaving the game early to avoid traffic with Darryl’s being a 15-minute walk to and from the park. The “Park.Eat.Play” package is available during all home games throughout the 2017 Boston Red Sox season.

Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen: 604 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA 02118

Loretta’s Last Call

If you’re looking for some southern soul during your next trip to Fenway, we suggest heading to Loretta’s Last Call. With traditional southern style food and live country music almost every night, we guarantee you’ll get your Nashville fix in at this hot spot.

Loretta’s Last Call: 1 Lansdowne St, Boston, MA 02215

Cask ‘n Flagon

The Cask ‘n Flagon is a top spot in Fenway, and has been a staple in the area since 1969. Being just a stone’s throw away from the park, memories are created daily here (along with delicious food!). It’s an experience that everyone should be able to see for themselves, whether they’re local or just visiting. Go for the nachos, the burger, or the fish tacos. Anything you get we know you’ll love.

Cask ‘n Flagon: 62 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215

Katsudon fried chicken bowl FTW 💪🏼 A post shared by Hojoko (@hojokoboston) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Hojoko

If you haven’t yet ventured to Hojoko in the Verb Hotel, we suggest you get there as quickly as you can. The menu is loaded with raw fish and kimchi, but the cheeseburger is out of this world. There’s a reason Hojoko’s burger won the Best of Boston: Burgers category. As someone who doesn’t often eat red meat, I ate the Hojoko burger in its entirety, and thoroughly enjoyed it. The patty is juicy, salty, and loaded with melted American cheese and special sauce. Run, don’t walk, to get this burger.

Hojoko: 1271 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02215