Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: Season 4, Episode 16

Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 16

Saturday July 29th 9 am

Sunday July 30th 9 pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: Fenway Park

Billy and Jenny are headed to Fenway and showing us all of the new additions to the park this season. From a build your own salad bar, to a virtual reality batting cage – these new spots are something you’re going to want to check out for yourself.

* 4 Yawkey Way Ext, Boston, MA 02215

Instagram: @FenwayPark

Twitter: @FenwayPark

Cheers to That: Cask ‘n Flagon

Yes, the Cask is a great sports bar with plenty of beer, but they also have a great cocktail menu. We’re headed there to speak to one of their bartenders and make one of their delicious drinks.

* 804 PLAIN ST., MARSHFIELD, MA 02050 (781) 834-2275 CASKNFLAGON.COM

Instagram: @CaskNFlagonFenway

Twitter: @CaskNFlagon



Before, During, and After the Game

There are many bars and restaurants to check out before, during, and after a Red Sox game, and we’re showing you three hot spots in the Fenway area.

Tapestry

* 69 KILMARNOCK ST., BOSTON, MA 02215 (617) 421-4470 TAPESTRY.RESTAURANT

Instagram: @TapestryBoston

Twitter: @TapestryBoston

Island Creek Oyster Bar

* 500 COMMONWEALTH AVE., BOSTON, MA 02215 (617) 532-5300 ISLANDCREEKOYSTERBAR.COM

Instagram: @ICOBar

Loretta’s Last Call

* 1 LANDSDOWNE ST., BOSTON, MA 02215 (617) 421-9595 LORETTASLASTCALL.COM

Instagram: @LorettasLastCall

Twitter: @LorettasTweetin

Shape Up: Arrow Tag at Adventure Activities

You’ve seen archery, but have you ever heard of Arrow Tag? Jenny and Billy are battling each other in a heated match of Arrow Tag. Who wins? You’ll have to watch to find out!

* 294 TOSCA DRIVE, STOUGHTON, MA 02072 (855) 334-5636 ADVENTUREACTIVITIESUSA.COM

Instagram: @AdventureActivitiesUSA

Red Sox Interviews

Billy and Jenny are chatting with Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland of the Boston Red Sox. They fill us in on what they would be doing if they weren’t Major League Baseball players.