Doc Rivers ‘Probably Wouldn’t Be Coaching’ Without Celtics’ 2008 Title

Share this:

Tweet







If it weren’t for the Boston Celtics’ 2008 championship, Doc Rivers might be in a different line of work.

The former C’s head coach led Boston to the NBA title in the first season of the Paul Pierce-Kevin Garnett-Ray Allen “Big Three,” and he recently reflected on that team and more in an interview with The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.

“Just the whole run. Building it from scratch with (Celtics president and general manager) Danny (Ainge),” Rivers told The Undefeated. “That experience alone … when I took the job and we were going to rebuild and then we won the division. After that we did it anyway, which took a lot of guts. We had some things go down our way.”

And that win probably changed Rivers’ career decisions, too.

“It means a lot. It’s won. I’ve been there twice. But I also know how hard it is,” Rivers told The Undefeated. “Honestly, without that I probably wouldn’t be coaching. I probably would have stopped. The fact that I realized how hard it is and how tough the chase is, I swear it’s the only reason I coach. I love the chase. I want to get there. It’s pride. It’s hard, man. You have to have luck. You have to have health. Your guys have to play well. They have to make big shots.”

The whole interview is worth a read, especially for Celtics fans wishing to relive the 2008 season.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images