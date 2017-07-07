Does Five-Round Fight Help Valentina Shevchenko Over Amanda Nunes?

Share this:

Tweet







LAS VEGAS — When Valentina Shevchenko enters the octagon Saturday night to fight Amanda Nunes at UFC 213, she’ll not only try to win the women’s bantamweight belt, but she will make an attempt to avenge her loss to Nunes at UFC 196.

In that fight, Nunes dominated the first two rounds before Shevchenko landed a takedown in the third round and appeared to gain momentum. Despite Shevchenko’s late surge and Nunes’ fatigue, The Lioness won via unanimous decision in the three-round bout.

But this time, Nunes and Shevchenko will fight for 25 minutes. Does the longer fight help Shevchenko? NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino discussed this topic in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images