Does Richard Sherman Want Out Of Seattle? Star CB Addresses Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks have employed one of the NFL’s most vaunted defenses in the past few years, but this offseason, it appeared the “Legion of Boom” was in jeopardy of losing one of its stars.

Richard Sherman was tied to multiple trade rumors this offseason, as it was reported the four-time Pro Bowl selection was growing unhappy in Seattle. He allegedly even eyed the New England Patriots as his next destination.

However, trade talks surrounding Sherman never became too serious, and the likelihood of Seattle moving on from him became less and less as the 2017 season approached. But if you needed a clearer message that Sherman wanted to say in the Emerald City, he provided just that with his latest piece for The Players’ Tribune.

“The truth is, I do not want out of Seattle. Let me say it again….I do not want out of Seattle,” Sherman writes. “I couldn’t be happier with where I am, or where we’re at as a team. We’ve had a great run of off-season workouts. Earl Thomas is back. Michael Bennett and the other guys who have been banged up — myself included — are healthy and ready to make another Super Bowl run. We’re confident in each other, and we trust one another.”

The Seahawks have made the postseason in each of the last five seasons, and with their core group still intact, that trend likely will continue in the upcoming campaign.

