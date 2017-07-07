Dom Dwyer, Young USA Squad Looking To Impress Bruce Arena In Gold Cup

Share this:

The United States men’s national team may have found another forward in Sporting Kansas City star Dom Dywer.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard discussed what Dwyer did in his U.S. soccer debut vs. Ghana that has them excited for his potential in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.”

In the podcast, DiBenedetto and O’Mard also previewed the rest of this month’s Gold Cup and potential players to watch such as FC Dallas star Kellyn Acosta and New England Revolution standouts Juan Agudelo and Kelyn Rowe.

