Don Sweeney Focused On Improving Bruins’ Defense In Free Agency

Share this:

Tweet







Don Sweeney didn’t try to hide the Boston Bruins’ free agency plans during his media availability Friday.

The Bruins general manager expressed that he intends to focus on improving the Bruins’ defense this summer, as well as possibly during the season via trade.

Bolstering Boston’s blueline is just one of many things on Sweeney’s plate, though, as he also is working on a new deal for young star David Pastrnak.

To hear more about the Bruins’ offseason plans, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.