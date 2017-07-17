Donte Stallworth Perfectly Sums Up Just How Good 2007 Patriots Were

Share this:

New England fans don’t need much reminding, the 2007 Patriots were an unbelievably talented team.

The ’07 squad posted a remarkable 18-1 record that season, with its only loss coming in Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants.

The Patriots’ offense, in particular, was flat-out incredible. Tom Brady threw a then-record 50 touchdown passes that season, 23 of which going to Randy Moss, which still is the record for most touchdown receptions in a single season.

But in case you needed another reminder of just how scary New England was that season, former Patriots wideout Donte Stallworth provided an awesome anecdote via his Twitter on Saturday.

It all started after a fan tweeted a video of one of the most impressive touchdowns of that season, a 50-yard TD to Randy Moss, who effortlessly beat Miami Dolphins double coverage.

TD #25: 50 yards to Randy Moss Brady & Moss were really disrespecting defenses in 07 lmaoo#2007Patriots pic.twitter.com/iVk6cVVRy4 — '06 Chad Jackson (@fearthe_beard11) July 16, 2017

The score is incredible in its own right, but it became even more so after Stallworth chimed in and informed fans of what actually went down on that play. The 10-year NFL veteran got a little too excited reminiscing about Moss and Brady’s heroics, and his tweets have a NSFW warning for explicit language.

I was so hype I grabbed him & yelled, "you ain't shit!!" b/c he & I improvised on the LoS and discussed our routes. He scores effortlessly 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qW0kRvElWi — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) July 17, 2017

There’s no doubt both Moss and Brady will one day be recognized for their efforts in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

