Draymond Green Laughs Off Damian Lillard’s Prediction For Next Season

The Portland Trail Blazers appear to be hot in their pursuit of Carmelo Anthony, as the team’s stars believe the forward can take the team to new heights.

C.J. McCollum believes the addition of Anthony would make Portland one of the top three teams in the Western Conference, while backcourt mate Damian Lillard thinks the 10-time All-Star would make the Blazers a matchup nightmare for their opponents, even the vaunted Golden State Warriors.

It’s safe to say Draymond Green doesn’t agree with Lillard’s take, which the Warriors forward made overtly obvious via his Instagram photo Thursday.

😂😂😂😂😂 give it a break @damianlillard A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:49pm PDT

Green and The Dubs certainly have bragging rights over the Blazers at present, as Golden State handily swept Portland in the teams’ first-round playoff series this past season.

Anthony, of course, would make the Trail Blazers a much better team, but considering how the Warriors pretty much effortlessly coasted to the NBA title, they have no reason to be worried about their Western foes.

Thumbnail photo via Jaime Valdez/USA TODAY Sports Images