Drew Pomeranz Set To Take Mound For Red Sox In Final Game Vs. Royals

The Boston Red Sox are back in the win column.

Thanks to a dramatic walk-off 9-8 win in 10 innings Saturday night, the Sox evened their weekend series against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. They had lost five of their previous six games, so a win was a welcomed sight for the home team.

As a result, they can earn a series win Sunday afternoon when Drew Pomeranz takes the mound against Jason Hammel. The Boston left-hander has a 10-4 record with a 3.59 ERA.

Hear more about Sunday’s game in the video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino, above.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images