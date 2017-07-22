Dustin Pedroia Continues To Hit Well For Red Sox Entering Series Vs. Angels

The Boston Red Sox’s offensive star over the past week-plus has been pretty obvious.

Dustin Pedroia has been on fire of late, as he enters Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels riding a nine-game hitting streak. And the Boston second baseman also been coming through with clutch at-bats while his teammates have gone through some ups and downs at the plate.

Hear more about Pedroia’s recent success at the plate from NESN’s Adam Pellerin and Tim Wakefield in the video from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse, above.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images