Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is Officially Drafted To Run For President In 2020

Fans of “The Rock” are trying to take him to the highest of places.

West Virginia resident Kenton Tilford officially filed papers with the Federal Elections Commission on Sunday to draft Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for United States President, The Hill’s Robin Eberhardt reported Sunday, citing FEC records. If the FEC blesses the effort, Tilford’s “Run the Rock 2020” organization could drum up support to help the former WWE star-turned actor to seek the presidency in the next election.

Whether Tilford and Johnson are connected is unknown. “Run the Rock 2020” could be a political joke or the first step in The Rock’s political career.

Johnson has teased a potential presidential bid before, telling GQ’s Caity Weaver in May “I think that it’s a real possibility.”

Tilford apparently has taken the Rock’s message to heart, with or without his blessing.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY NETWORK