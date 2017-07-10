Elderly Woman Has So Much Fun Dancing At Dodger Stadium, Flashes Crowd

Share this:

As the saying goes, grandmas just want to have fun.

An elderly woman captivated the Dodger Stadium crowd with her entertaining dance routine when the camera panned to her during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.

And she got so into it that she flashed the entire stadium during an appearance on the main videoboard.

GRANDMA JUST FLASHED US ALL AT THE @Dodgers GAME!!🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/2bJdRGLn48 — Christine Miller (@lifeofcmil) July 9, 2017

THIS GRANDMOTHER AT THIS DODGERS GAME HAS ME ON THE FLOOR (watch till end) pic.twitter.com/nBOEBulie8 — ♡✧∗ cat ∗✧♡ (@fidmcataucker) July 9, 2017

Those were some epic dance moves, and she became an instant internet celebrity once the video was passed around social media.

And, hey, we’re trying to make baseball fun again, folks, so somebody having a good time like that can’t hurt!