Expect To See This Todd Frazier-Derek Jeter Throwback Photo Over And Over

You know the worst part of the New York Yankees acquiring Todd Frazier from the Chicago White Sox in a seven-player trade Tuesday night?

It’s the constant reminder we’re all going to receive moving forward that Frazier once stood next to former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter on the field before a game at Yankee Stadium.

Yes @FlavaFraz21, dreams do come true 😂. Welcome home. pic.twitter.com/cIDj2LDYj4 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 19, 2017

Look, we’re as guilty as anyone for even bringing it up, as the encounter that Frazier had with Jeter when he was 12 years old has been discussed a whole bunch of times since the two-time All-Star entered the league.

For example…

One of the bazillion things that makes baseball awesome. pic.twitter.com/iZkyL9G5qq — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 16, 2014

But it is worth noting now that the slugger is heading to the Bronx to join Jeter’s former club 19 years after standing next to the longtime Yankees star during a pregame ceremony honoring Frazier’s Toms River, N.J., Little League team, which had just won the 1998 Little League World Series.

So yes, this photo probably is going to be referenced over and over for the rest of this season, especially if Frazier makes a real impact with the Yankees, who also acquired relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle in Tuesday’s trade with the White Sox. And that has the potential to be rather annoying, although we’ll admit it’s still a really cool fact that Frazier once stood next to Jeter before ultimately embarking on a major league career of his own. And it’s even cooler now that Frazier, who grew up in Toms River, is returning to the region to don pinstripes (just like ol’ No. 2 did for 20 seasons).

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images