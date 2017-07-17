Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Involved In Late-Night Altercation At Dallas Bar

Share this:

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t doing himself any favors these days.

The Cowboys running back was involved in an altercation at Clutch Bar in Dallas late Sunday night, Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas reported Monday, citing sources. ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed Fisher’s report but added no arrests had been made in connection with the incident as of Monday morning.

It’s still unclear exactly what took place, but Busted Coverage shared a direct message from an unknown source on Twitter claiming Elliott punched a DJ, who had to go to the hospital as a result.

DMs already LIT this morning pic.twitter.com/9xOkZTUOQ3 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) July 17, 2017

My “source” goes even further than this Mike Fisher guy in Dallas & claims the DJ had to go to the hospital. https://t.co/ww4szclHo3 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) July 17, 2017

No reports have surfaced that have confirmed or denied that story. Either way, it’s pretty horrible timing for Elliott, who already is under NFL investigation stemming from a 2016 domestic violence incident and reportedly could face a short suspension.

The Cowboys apparently are aware of the situation, according to Fisher, who also reported via his source that the NFL will take a look at the “accumulative nature of (Elliott’s) behavior,” which would include his latest incident Sunday.

