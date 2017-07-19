Ezekiel Elliott’s Issues Stem From Cowboys Locker Room, Jerome Bettis Says

Share this:

Ezekiel Elliott keeps finding himself in trouble, but at least one Pro Football Hall of Famer doesn’t think it’s entirely his fault.

The Dallas Cowboys running back still is under investigation for a 2016 domestic violence allegation against him, and he reportedly was accused of assaulting a man in a Dallas bar late Sunday night.

While the 21-year-old running back still could be suspended by the NFL for either of these occurrences, Jerome Bettis believes the Cowboys locker room is partially to blame for Elliott’s mistakes because of the lack of veteran leadership in the Dallas organization.

“Here’s part of the problem,” Bettis said on the “Rich Eisen Show,” as transcribed by CBS Sports. “That team, in terms of the core players, they’re young guys. You don’t have any of those guys able to pull him back and say ‘Listen, you can’t do this, you can’t do that, listen to me when I say these kind of things.’ You don’t have that kind of guy in the locker room yet to do that.

“They’re kind of flying blind so to speak, because you don’t have … the quarterback is the same age and you don’t have that guy to pull him back and say ‘Hey, shut it down.'”

Elliott burst onto the scene as a rookie last season along with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott. The star running back led the NFL in rushing on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Bettis had some very simple advice for Elliott.

“Stay in the house and don’t get into any more trouble,” Bettis said.

We sure hope Elliott listens to “The Bus'” advice.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Bridge/USA TODAY Sports Images