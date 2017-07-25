F1 Driver Felipe Massa Hints That He’s Eyeing Future In Formula E

With his unexpected 16th season in Formula One past its half-way mark, Felipe Massa soon will need to decide the next step of his career. And he seemingly already has one series on his radar.

Massa posted a tweet Tuesday that, while brief, hinted at the fact that he could be eyeing a move to Formula E. The Brazilian was reacting to the news that Mercedes will pull out of DTM after 2018 and launch a factory-backed FE team.

The 36-year-old Massa noted that the move puts DTM at a crossroads, as it is only a three-make category. His message regarding the FE portion of the Mercedes news, however, was more cryptic.

When Massa faced questions in 2016 regarding his future, he suggested that he might’ve been interested in FE if he wasn’t offered a drive in F1. He ultimately didn’t explore that option, as Williams Martini Racing brought him out of his short-lived retirement on a one-year deal for 2017, though one of his comments on the all-electric series puts his tweet from Tuesday in a new light.

“It is a series that is growing, and maybe in two or three years it will be completely different and more enthusiastic for the drivers in terms of the cars,” Massa said in June 2016.

For those of you who aren’t mathematicians, next season will be two years from the time he made that remark, as well as Audi and BMW’s first seasons as full works operations in FE. With Mercedes joining the following year, the series certainly will be “completely different and more enthusiastic,” as Massa predicted.

As a result, we wouldn’t be surprised if his saying “And @FIAformulaE growing a lot … ” was his way of noting that the FE’s growth is making it an increasingly attractive option for him. Given that FE cheekily responded to his tweet by saying “When are you going to join us Felipe,” it seemingly shares our opinion.

