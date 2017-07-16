NESN Fuel

F1 Live Stream: Watch 2017 Formula One British Grand Prix Online

by on Sun, Jul 16, 2017 at 5:00AM
Formula One returns to its home base Sunday for the 2017 British Grand Prix.

Homegrown pilot Lewis Hamilton admittedly won’t have as many fans in his corner this year following his decision not to attend “F1 Live London” on Wednesday. That said, there likely still will be fans pulling for Hamilton to tie Jim Clark’s record of four consecutive wins at at the event, as well as Alain Prost’s record for the most total British Grand Prix victories with five.

Everybody who will be watching the event at home also will have a new way to follow the action. F1 announced Thursday that the race will be the first of seven throughout the season to be featured on Snapchat’s “Discover” page.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 British Grand Prix online:

When: Sunday, July 16, at 8 a.m. ET
Live StreamNBC Sports Live Extra

