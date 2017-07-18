F1’s Lewis Hamilton Celebrates #WorldEmojiDay, Launches ‘Hamoji’ Keyboard

Share this:

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel currently are locked in a heated title battle, the outcome of which is anybody’s guess. But whether Hamilton wins his fourth Formula One world championship or not, he’ll be able to express his feelings using emojis made in his own likeness.

Hamilton announced Tuesday that his new “Hamoji” keyboard is available for $1.99 in the App Store and Google Play.

The app adds an emoji keyboard to your phone that features more than 200 stickers of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas driver. In addition to Hamilton-based emojis, the keyboard includes images from various moments in his F1 career as well as his personal life, such as pictures he’s posted of himself surfing.

Although Hamilton is one of the more avid social media users among F1 drivers, he surprisingly isn’t the first to get their own keyboard.

Fernando Alonso introduced his personalized emojis in February, and updated the keyboard in May to include Indianapolis 500-themed stickers.

Thumbnail photo via Mercedes-AMG Petronas