Failed Gender Reveal Ends With Mother-To-Be Taking Baseball To Face

Share this:

Tweet







Some gender-reveal ideas, especially baseball-themed ones, really should be left on the drawing board. Justin and Laura Garner, a Denver, N.C. – based couple, recently learned that the hard way.

The couple, who already have a three-year old boy, elected to reveal the gender of their upcoming baby using a powder-filled baseball, WCNC-TV reports. In theory, the idea was pretty cute: Mom throws ball, dad hits ball, ball explodes in a puff of either blue or pink smoke and everyone laughs and cries.

Except…nope.

The craziest part about this fail job is that even Justin and Laura didn’t know the baby’s gender.

“We didn’t know the gender either, but we had an envelope from the doctor we gave to a friend and he filled the baseball with the pink or blue powder,” Laura said told WCNC-TV.

The moment apparently was so funny that the successful reveal, which did eventually occur, never made it on camera.

“We didn’t even get the video of the actual reveal because my sister was laughing so hard,” Laura said.

The couple reportedly is expecting a baby boy in December.

It’s also worth noting that not all gender-reveals go bad, something NASCAR drive Joey Logano proved in epic fashion.