Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Five Best Lineup Additions For Week 14

Fourth of July is in the books, and you’ve had more than your share of burgers and hot dogs. Now, it’s time to beef up your fantasy baseball lineup.

This past week saw several notable developments on the Major League Baseball landscape, from a major injury to a Washington Nationals star to another New York Yankee bursting onto the big league scene. As always, these developments have an impact on the fantasy baseball front, particularly as it pertains to the waiver wire.

Here are our top five waiver wire pickups for the (shortened) week ahead.

Orlando Arcia, SS, Milwaukee Brewers (30 percent owned in Yahoo! leagues)

Does Trea Turner’s broken wrist have you in a bind at shortstop? Allow Arcia to help. The 22-year-old Venezuela native has been scorching hot at the plate of late, tallying nine hits and four RBIs over his last four games to raise his batting average to .295. Arcia didn’t show much during his rookie campaign last year but appears to be hitting his stride in 2017, so grab him on the upswing.

Clint Frazier, OF, New York Yankees (27 percent owned)

A highly touted Yankees prospect just burst onto the scene with a great major league debut. Sound familiar? Frazier has gone 0-for-9 since blasting a two-run homer Saturday in his first big league game, but he’s the 17th-ranked prospect in baseball, and do you want to miss out on the next Aaron Judge?

Kevin Gausman, SP, Baltimore Orioles (48 percent owned)

Gausman has endured a brutal season to date, but his last two starts — six combined hits, zero runs allowed and 13 total strikeouts — suggest he’s ready to turn the corner. Remember: The 26-year-old was Baltimore’s Opening Day starter and supposedly is the ace of this staff. Take a chance on him if you need pitching.

Trevor Cahill, SP, San Diego Padres (20 percent owned)

If you’re looking for a guy with a better 2017 track record, check out Cahill, who returned from the disabled list Tuesday to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings while on a pitch count.

Yuli Gurriel, 1B/3B, Houston Astros (45 percent owned)

No team goes on scoring binges like the Astros, and Gurriel has led the latest charge with 10 RBIs on nine hits over his last three games. Hot streak aside, Gurriel has put up impressive numbers this season — .297 batting average, 10 homers, 43 RBIs — and his availability at both corners makes him a valuable asset.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images