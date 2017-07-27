Fantasy NASCAR Picks: Who We’re Buying, Selling For Overton’s 400

For the second time this season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is headed for the “Tricky Triangle,” as drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Set within the scenic woodlands of Long Pond, Pa., the three-turn, 2 1/2-mile track offers some of the most unique racing on the schedule. Some drivers have had consistent success at Pocono, but there are far more that have been hit-or-miss. Predicting races at the triangle can be difficult, but that’s where we come in.

Whether you need help picking an A-List driver who has a shot at winning or an up-and-coming C-List racer who could help steal you some points, we’ve got you covered. Here are the drivers you should give seats to, and the ones you shouldn’t, for Sunday’s race at Pocono:

Must pick: Kyle Larson

If you’re like us, you’ve been managing your Larson starts for the last month or so. But with the regular season winding down, it’s time to unleash the No. 42.

Larson’s never won at Pocono, but we expect that to change Sunday. In seven Cup races at the track, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver has logged four top-10s and never finished outside the top 12. Furthermore, he’s improved virtually every time he’s raced at Pocono. He’s the premier B-List option this weekend, and one of the safest in the field overall.

Stay away: Joey Logano

We mentioned that some drivers are hit-or-miss at Pocono, and Logano is the perfect embodiment of that.

In his last six races at the triangle, Logano has three top-fives and three finishes outside the top 20. And, despite his fourth-place finish in Sunday’s Brickyard 400, he just hasn’t looked right all season. He’s an iffy A-List option this weekend.

Sleeper pick: Jamie McMurray

Larson isn’t the only CGR driver we expect big things from Sunday.

In his last 10 starts at Pocono, only once has the driver of the No. 1 finished outside the top 20. Furthermore, McMurray’s having one of the finer seasons of his career. This B-List driver carries solid top-15 potential into Pocono.

Value pick: Daniel Suarez

We’ve been all aboard the Erik Jones train lately, and by no means are we getting off.

But the fact remains that you probably need to bench Jones at some point, and this weekend might be the perfect opportunity to slot Suarez into your lineup. He had a top-15 finish at the triangle back in June, and has been racing impressively well lately. If you’re sitting Jones, Suarez is your next best option.

