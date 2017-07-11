Faraday Future Pumps Breaks On Plans For $1B Las Vegas Car Factory

Share this:

Tweet







Faraday Future one day might produce the world’s fastest electric vehicle, but that day isn’t coming anytime soon.

The EV startup recently halted plans to build a $1 billion automotive factory in northern Las Vegas, Bloomberg reports. The plant was intended to house production of the FF 91, which Faraday earlier this year said will be fastest electric vehicle ever seen.

If you’re eagerly awaiting the production of the FF 91, though, there’s still some hope.

“We are in the process of identifying a manufacturing facility that presents a faster path to start-of-production and aligns with future strategic options,” Faraday said in the statement, via Bloomberg.

Jia Yueting, a Chinese billionaire entrepreneur as well as Faraday’s preeminent backer, echoed those sentiments.

“We’re moving our FF 91 plant to a new location to ensure on-time delivery of our product,” Jia recently said in a post on WeChat, via Bloomberg. “We’re now doing our utmost to adjust our existing factory and buying equipment, to get to mass production as soon as possible.”

You might want to take those statements with grains of salt, though.

Faraday has been plagued by issues since its inception. The company has been accused of failing to pay suppliers, faced trademark disputes and was sued in January for not paying a graphic design company. Furthermore, Faraday boasts about its self-driving vehicle ambitions, but the startup didn’t even appear on a recent study ranking the leaders in a autonomous technology.

For better or for worse, Faraday sure knows how to generate a lot of buzz.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Maurizio Pesce