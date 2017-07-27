Fenway Farms Has Become An Urban Farming Leader In The United States

Fenway Park has been home to Fenway Farms since 2015 when Linda Henry founded the urban farming location.

Now in 2017, Fenway Farms has not only become a leader in urban farming in the city of Boston but in all of the United States. NESN.com’s Courtney Cox chatted with Henry and Noah Wilson-Rich of The Best Bees Company to find out more about why Fenway Farms is top of its class.

To learn more about Fenway Farms and those involved, check out The Best Bees Company and the official page of Fenway Farms.

Thumbnail photo by Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com