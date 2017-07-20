Fernando Alonso Given Brick To Commemorate His Maiden Indy 500

Fernando Alonso opened the Museo Fernando Alonso to let Formula One fans get an up-close look at the often closed-off sport. Now, it also features pieces of Indianapolis 500 history.

Alonso posted a picture Wednesday revealing the various items he’s added from the 100th running of the Indy 500 to his museum. The Indy display includes the sign from his garage, his rookie of the year plaque, his ROY trophy and a piece of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway itself.

The Instagram post revealed that Alonso got to keep one of the bricks from Indy to commemorate his maiden Indy 500 bid. The 2 1/2 mile oval at IMS, nicknamed the “Brickyard,” used to be covered entirely in bricks, but now a 3-foot strip of near the start-finish line is all that remains.

Cuantas sorpresas chulas en el @circuitomuseofa desde mi última visita 😇! __________________________________ Nice surprises at @circuitomuseofa from my last visit 😇! #29 #indy500 A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Many people commented on the post asking where they could get the No. 29 hat Alonso was wearing, prompting the Spaniard to issue a followup post. The second picture shows that Alonso’s museum also has lots of Indy 500 merchandise, including the hats and replicas of his helmet from the race.

Muchos me habéis preguntado por la gorra #29. Ya la tenéis junto con las camisetas en el link de la bio. #29 #fa #circuitoymuseofernandoalonso A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on Jul 20, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

It’s safe to say Alonso would like to turn back the clock to May and have another go at Indy, as he hasn’t had the best luck since returning to F1, recording three DNFs in four races.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images