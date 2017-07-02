FIFA Confederations Cup Was A Good Sign For 2018 World Cup In Russia

Share this:

The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup seems to have gone off without a hitch, and that is very good news for Russia.

The hosts of the 2018 FIFA World Cup seem to have answered many troubling questions as the Confederations Cup, which only has the tournament’s final match remaining, had no incidents in the last month.

NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus O’Mard discussed what steps the Russian government has taken to ensure a successful tournament on this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show.”

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images