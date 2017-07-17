First Look At Al Pacino As Joe Paterno Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Al Pacino will bring a one of college sports’ fallen stars back to Earth.
HBO Films and Barry Levinson are producing a movie about legendary Penn State football coach Joe Paterno. Al Pacino will star as Paterno in the still untitled film, and HBO on Monday released the first look at Pacino as Paterno. Their resemblance is uncanny.
The movie will center around Paterno’s entanglement in the Jerry Sandusky — his longtime defensive coordinator —
sex abuse scandal and the deterioration of his legacy as college football’s winningest coach.
Penn state fired Paterno in 2011 following Sandusky’s arrest, ending his 45-year tenure as head coach.
Paterno died in January 2012 from complications due to lung cancer.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images
