Five Blockbuster Trades We’d Like To See Before MLB trade Deadline

We’re just days away from the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and there are several players around the league who reportedly could be on the move.

We’ve already seen marquee talent find new homes, as Jose Quintana was shipped to the Chicago Cubs and Todd Frazier joined the New York Yankees. But by Monday’s deadline, we’re sure other notable players will be dealt from their respective teams and send shockwaves around the baseball world.

Here are five blockbuster trades we’d like to see to happen before the MLB trade deadline.

Detroit Tigers Trade Ian Kinsler To Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers have been one of the biggest surprises this season, as they’ve been near the top of the National League Central standings for the bulk of the 2017 campaign. However, the Brew Crew will need to make a move in order to take over the Cubs and win the division. The addition of Kinsler would be a major upgrade from current second baseman Jonathan Villar. A veteran presence, along with a strong glove and quality bat, could help vault Milwaukee into the postseason.

San Fransisco Giants Trade Johnny Cueto To Houston Astros

The Giants have struggled mightily this season, and could be looking to cash in on valuable trade chips in order to bolster their farm system. The Astros have a stranglehold on the American League West, but they could benefit from improving their starting rotation come playoff time. Dallas Kuechel and Cueto could form a solid 1-2 punch, which could make Houston the favorite in the AL. The veteran right-hander is on the hook for $21 million for the next four seasons, though, so it would be quite the investment.

Texas Rangers Trade Yu Darvish To Los Angeles Dodgers

It seems as though the Rangers are prepared to move Darvish, but the right-hander won’t join just any team. He has a list of 10 clubs that he won’t waive his no-trade clause for, but the Dodgers, however, are not one of them. L.A’s rotation took a hit with Clayton Kershaw going down with injury, but the team still should handily be able to win the NL West. A healthy Kershaw and Darvish in October would give the Dodgers as good a chance as any to make a World Series run.

Oakland Athletics Trade Sonny Gray, Yonder Alonso To Yankees

The A’s reportedly have been shopping Gray for quite some time, and the Yankees most certainly could use his services. New York’s starting rotation has surprised this season, but Michael Pineda’s season-ending injury has proved to be costly. Adding Gray undoubtedly would help the Yanks make a run at the postseason.

As for Alonso, he would give New York a true identity at first base. The team has been employing a platoon system at the position, but Alonso would be able to take the reins. Not to mention, his powerful left-handed bat surely would find great success at Yankee Stadium.

Detroit Tigers Trade Justin Verlander To Cubs

The Cubs already have addressed their rotation with the addition of Quintana, but adding Verlander would further strengthen their chances of repeating as World Series champions. He wouldn’t come cheap, though, as he’s due $28 million over the next two seasons. But Chicago can afford him, and its in jeopardy of losing Jake Arrieta in free agency this winter. Verlander not only would help the Cubs in the postseason this year, but also seasons to come.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images