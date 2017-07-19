Five World Series Contenders That Need To Improve At MLB Trade Deadline

Share this:

The 2017 Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline is quickly approaching, and there are a number of contenders that still are in need of a piece or two to solidify their World Series chances.

Some teams are desperately in need of help in their bullpen, while others would love nothing more than to acquire a power bat to bolster their lineup.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top five World Series hopefuls that need to make a deal at the non-waiver trade deadline.

Houston Astros: Front-line starter

The Astros have gotten off to one of the best starts in recent memory thanks to a young core that includes George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa. While Houston, barring an epic collapse, has a playoff spot all but locked up, it needs another top starter to pair with 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel in order to truly have aspirations of winning the Fall Classic. The Astros have been linked to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, and could turn their attention to the likes of Sonny Gray or Gerrit Cole as the deadline nears.

Washington National: Bullpen

The Nationals acquired Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson from the Oakland Athletics, but they still could afford to add another arm, preferably a legitimate closer, to a bullpen that has been very leaky. Washington should look to call the Baltimore Orioles, who could be selling off Zach Britton and Brad Brach as they fall further out of contention.

Boston Red Sox: Third base, bullpen

The Red Sox are in a good place with one of the best starting rotations in baseball, and a lineup that should begin to produce despite its recent lull. Boston would love to add a full-time third baseman as it has used nine different players at the hot corner, or it could look to add another power arm to the back end of the bullpen to pair with Craig Kimbrel and Joe Kelly.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Starter

Los Angeles, much like the Astros, is in a strong position to make the playoffs and is one top-end starter from being the favorites in October. Ace Clayton Kershaw and All-Star Alex Wood have anchored the rotation, but the loss of Julio Urias was a huge blow, so adding a starter like Cole or Gray would be huge.

New York Yankees: Starting pitching

While the Yankees acquired third baseman Todd Frazier, as well as relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle in a trade with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, that only will fill two of their three needs. And with the news that Michael Pineda is done for the season, the Yankees will need another starter alongside the inconsistent Masahiro Tanaka and aging C.C. Sabathia to stay in the hunt.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images