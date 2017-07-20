Florida Man Casually Shoots Out Tires, Engine Block Of AT&T Truck

If you want somebody to move their vehicle, you probably shouldn’t immobilize it. That’s not exactly a hot tip, but it’s advice a 64-year-old Hileah, Fla., man apparently needed.

Jorge Jove was arrested Wednesday after he was caught on video shooting out the tires on two AT&T trucks — and one truck’s engine block — that were parked in front of 620 SE Fifth Place, the Miami Herald reports. Hileah police said the altercation happened around 11 a.m. ET.

“Apparently the homeowner was upset the trucks were parked in front of his driveway,” Sgt. Carl Zogby told the Herald.

AT&T technician Derrick Taylor reportedly filmed the incident while he was on the phone with a 9-1-1 dispatcher. Taylor filmed Jove shooting the first truck’s tires with a revolver, reloading and moving onto the bucket truck that had a worker up in the cherry picker — though not before sending the camera a Sasquatch-like glare.

Charges are pending against Jove at this time.