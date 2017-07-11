Floyd Mayweather Publicizes Huge Tax Checks In Defiant Response To IRS

Share this:

Floyd “Money” Mayweather could use some help managing said money.

At least, that’s the conclusion most drew after a report surfaced Monday that the famous boxer stilled hasn’t paid off his tax liability from 2015, and has petitioned the IRS for a reprieve until after his Aug. 26 bout with Conor McGregor.

It certainly seems preposterous that a guy with a recently estimated net worth of $340 million can’t pay off his taxes. And Mayweather would like you to believe the stories are all nonsense. Late Monday night, the 40-year-old posted photos to Facebook and Instagram of what supposedly are his tax checks, claiming he paid the IRS $26 million in 2015.

That’s one serious tax bill.

Mayweather didn’t totally rule out that he may owe the IRS some money — “I’m sure I would have been notified much sooner if there were any real discrepancies right?” — but he seems pretty insistent that he didn’t do anything wrong here.

Regardless of whether you side with Mayweather or the IRS in this debate, the former should be just fine after Aug. 26. Pay-per-views for the Mayweather-McGregor showdown will cost about $90 for standard definition and $100 for high definition, and the boxer is expected to make more than $200 million off the fight.

