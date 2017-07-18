Floyd Mayweather Reacts To Rumor Conor McGregor Got KO’d Sparring

Share this:

Tweet







Floyd Mayweather Jr. isn’t buying the rumor that Conor McGregor got knocked out in the ring.

Jessie Vargas, a former two-weight world champion boxer, said in a recent interview that he heard McGregor got KO’d while sparring, which sent the internet into a frenzy. Mayweather since has dismissed the rumors, even saying he’s been in touch with Vargas, who once was signed to Mayweather Promotions.

“If I ain’t seen no footage, I don’t believe it,” Mayweather told FightHype.com. “… Everything’s rumors until I see it.”

Mayweather and McGregor are scheduled to square off in a boxing match Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. The two have engaged in plenty of trash talk while promoting the fight, but even Mayweather can’t help but question the unflattering knockout allegations made against his outspoken opponent.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images